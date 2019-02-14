Pirelli 2018 profits up 8.4 pct on better mix, efficiencies

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli on Thursday posted an 8.2 percent increase in 2018 adjusted operating profit before start-up costs as a shift towards higher margin tyres and cost cuts helped offset rising raw materials costs and currency swings.

Pirelli, which makes tyres for Formula One racing teams and premium automakers like BMW and Audi, said adjusted operating profit before start-up costs was 1.003 billion euros ($1.13 billion), in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company.

Its adjusted EBIT margin increased to 18.4 percent from 16.4 percent a year ago.

Sales fell 3 percent to 5.2 billion euros, as expected, but were up 3.7 percent excluding currency swings and accounting changes.

For 2019, the company targets a 4-6 percent rise in sales and an adjusted operating profit margin of around 19 percent. Net debt is expected at around 2.1 times adjusted EBITDA before start-up costs, from 2.49 times at the end of December. ($1 = 0.8867 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)