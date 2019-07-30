Energy
Pirelli investors renew shareholders' agreement until 2023

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian investment vehicle Camfin and Pirelli’s Chinese shareholders, led by state-owned ChemChina, have reached an agreement to renew to 2023 a shareholder agreement for control of the Italian tyre-maker.

Under the agreement, Chief Executive Marco Tronchetti Provera will continue to head Pirelli and help designate his successor by October 2022, Camfin and ChemChina said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Chinese investors jointly hold 45.5% in Pirelli while Camfin holds 10%. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Mark Bendeich)

