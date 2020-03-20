Pirelli to interrupt production in South American factories on March 23- statement

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Pirelli SpA will temporarily interrupt production will interrupt production in its South American factories beginning March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Pirelli will close its three factories in Brazil and one in Argentina from March 23. The company said it will continue to supply clients with the available inventory. All employees will be furloughed, Pirelli added. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)