January 11, 2018 / 9:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pitney Bowes gets interest from Blackstone, Carlyle - FT, citing Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. mail management company Pitney Bowes Inc has received takeover interest from private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, according to the Financial Times, citing a Bloomberg report. on.ft.com/2muFfyo

Pitney’s shares closed up nearly 15 percent on Thursday.

“We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” a Pitney Bowes spokeswoman told Reuters.

Blackstone declined to comment, while Carlyle could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
