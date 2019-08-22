Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
VMware buys two software firms in separate deals totaling $5 bln

Aug 22 (Reuters) - VMware Inc said on Thursday that it would buy Pivotal Software Inc, a maker of software development and management tools, in a deal valued at $2.7 billion.

Separately, it also said it would purchase software firm Carbon Black for an enterprise value of $2.1 billion.

Dell Technologies Inc is the controlling stockholder for VMware and Pivotal Software.

VMware’s deal for Carbon Black will be an all cash transaction for $26 per share, the company said in a statement.

The Pivotal deal is for a blended price per share of $11.71. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

