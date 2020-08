Aug 4 (Reuters) - PizzaExpress said on Tuesday it might shut 67 restaurants across the UK, putting around 1,100 jobs at risk, adding that the coronavirus crisis has had a profound impact on the hospitality sector.

The company, which operates 449 restaurants in the UK, said it has reached an agreement with some of its secured creditors and its majority shareholder for recapitalisation and restructuring. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)