MOVES-PJ Solomon hires restructuring banker from Millstein & Co

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mark Hootnick is joining the debt advisory and restructuring practice of PJ Solomon from boutique Millstein & Co as a partner and managing director, according to a PJ Solomon internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the investment bank.

Hootnick began his career as a lawyer and then moved into investment banking, holding positions at firms including Miller Buckfire & Co, Greenhill & Co Inc and Moelis & Co. He joined Millstein & Co, now being acquired by investment bank Guggenheim Securities, in 2015.

“His longstanding relationships in the industry are a testament to the creativity, knowledge and leadership he has provided clients over the last two decades,” said Derek Pitts, head of PJ Solomon’s debt advisory and restructuring practice, in the internal memo.

Hootnick has experience representing companies, creditors, investors and acquirers in debt advisory and restructuring deals involving more than $50 billion in liabilities, according to the memo. He worked on deals involving American Airlines, J.G. Wentworth and General Motors. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)