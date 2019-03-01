MOVES-JP Morgan banker Christoph Seidel to join PJT Partners -sources

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - JP Morgan’s head of M&A and corporate finance in Germany and Austria, Christoph Seidel, is leaving the bank to join investment banking boutique PJT Partners, people close to the matter said on Friday.

PJT Partners, run by veteran investment banker Paul Taubman, was spun out of Blackstone Group in 2015 and has since been expanding globally, securing a slew of high profile M&A and restructuring mandates.

Seidel joined JP Morgan in 2002 and worked across the M&A and technology teams in Frankfurt and London. He also spent two years with One Equity Partners, the private merchant banking arm of JPMorgan Chase.

PJT and JP Morgan declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)