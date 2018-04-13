FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Iran oil arrives in Gdansk as Poland diversifies supplies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

WARSAW, April 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen said on Friday that a shipment of 130,000 tonnes of Iranian crude oil has arrived at the Baltic seaport of Gdansk.

Most of the oil refined in Polish refineries comes via pipelines from Russia, but state-run PKN Orlen and Lotos are increasingly buying from other sources, including Iran and the United States.

“Delivery from Iran has become a fact. Oil from the Middle East gives us many opportunities. First of all, it enables diversification of delivery directions and increases the energy security of the state,” PKN said in a statement.

The Iranian oil, which is lighter than the Russian crude and contains less sulphur, will be refined at PKN’s plant at Plock, northwest of Warsaw. PKN said that earlier tests of the Iranian oil “confirmed its significant potential”.

It took a month for the Delta Kanaris tanker to transport the Iranian cargo from the Kharg island to Gdansk. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Marcin Goettig and David Stamp)

