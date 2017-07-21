FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Poland's PKN Q2 net profit falls 4 pct, misses forecast
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 21, 2017 / 5:21 AM / a month ago

Poland's PKN Q2 net profit falls 4 pct, misses forecast

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 21 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest oil refiner, PKN Orlen, said on Friday that its second-quarter net profit fell 4 percent year on year to 1.54 billion zlotys ($424.65 million), missing analysts expectations.

Analysts had expected PKN to report a rise in net profit to 1.87 billion zlotys in the second quarter, due to higher sales and margins as well an insurance payment related to a 2015 refinery accident.

The group's adjusted operating profit, the so-called EBIT LIFO which removes the impact of crude oil price changes, came at 2.46 billion zlotys versus 2.49 billion zlotys expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.6265 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.