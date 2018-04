WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - PKN Orlen, Poland’s top oil refiner, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit slumped 46 percent year-on-year to 1.04 billion zlotys ($299.26 million) due to lower margins and a stronger zloty.

Analysts had expected the state-run PKN Orlen to report a net profit of 1.02 billion zlotys in the first quarter compared with 1.92 billion zlotys a year ago. ($1 = 3.4752 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Shri Navaratnam)