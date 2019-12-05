Poland's PKN plans to complete Energa takeover by mid 2020

WARSAW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen plans to complete its planned takeover of state utility Energa by mid 2020, PKN Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said on Thursday.

State-run PKN unexpectedly announced earlier on Thursday that it plans to buy all of Energa’s shares in a tender, offering 7 zlotys per share. Obajtek said that PKN has initially notified the European Commission about the planned deal. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak, Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Susan Fenton)