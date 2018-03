WARSAW, March 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP confirmed on Wednesday that it may spend up to 25 percent of its 2017 net profit on dividend, following the release of new mid-term guidelines on dividends by financial regulator KNF.

Last year, the state-run PKO BP had a net profit of 3.1 billion zlotys ($911.31 million). ($1 = 3.4017 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski Editing by Marcin Goettig)