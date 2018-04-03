FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated a day ago

Poland's PKO BP plans to pay out dividend of 0.55 zlotys per share ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP plans to pay out a dividend of 687.5 million zlotys ($200.78 million) in total or 0.55 zlotys per share from it 2017 profit, it said on Tuesday.

The bank said the plan is in line with a financial market regulator recommendation for the bank to spend up to 25 percent of its annual profit on dividend. The final decision will be taken by the bank’s shareholders later this year.

$1 = 3.4242 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely

