Poland's PKO BP plans to pay out dividend of 0.55 zlotys per share ‍​

WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP plans to pay out a dividend of 687.5 million zlotys ($200.78 million) in total or 0.55 zlotys per share from it 2017 profit, it said on Tuesday.

The bank said the plan is in line with a financial market regulator recommendation for the bank to spend up to 25 percent of its annual profit on dividend. The final decision will be taken by the bank’s shareholders later this year.