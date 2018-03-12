Polish bank PKO Q4 profit up 38 pct, largely in line with forecast

WARSAW, March 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest lender, PKO BP , reported a 38 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit on Monday, as accelerating economy boosted demand for banking services and products.

According to Reuters calculations based on the full-year figures released on Monday, the state-run bank reported a net profit of 820 million zlotys ($240.97 million), largely in line with analysts’ expectations of 830 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.4029 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)