WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank, state-run PKO BP, will likely revise its financial targets next year, the bank’s Chief Financial Offer Rafal Kozlowski said on Tuesday.

“Next year the bank will most probably revise its financial targets and set up new ones,” Kozlowski told a press conference.

PKO BP goals include return on equity (ROE) of more than 10 percent and cost-to-income below 45 percent.