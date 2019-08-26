Plains All American to remove steel tariff surcharge on Cactus II oil pipeline

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline LP filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to remove a proposed surcharge on its Cactus II oil pipeline, tacked on as a result of the Trump administration’s tariff on imported steel.

The filing comes about a week after U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips and a unit of Canadian producer Encana Corp asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to reject Plains All American’s proposed tariff surcharge.