August 2, 2019 / 3:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Plains sets tariff rates for Cactus II pipeline -filing

HOUSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline LP on Friday said spot tariff rates on its newly constructed Cactus II pipeline will range between $4.75 to $5.60 per barrel from origin points in the Permian to the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to a regulatory filing.

The tariff is effective on Aug. 2.

Beginning in April, shippers will also be charged tariffs of 5 cents per barrel “for the purpose of amortizing capital expenditures associated with increased construction costs as a result of governmental regulation and tariffs,” Plains said in the filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Reporting by Collin Eaton in Houston; Editing by Dan Grebler

