Plains to begin commercial service on Texas pipeline next week

HOUSTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline operator Plains All American Pipeline LP expects to begin partial service on its 670,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Cactus II pipeline next week, Chief Executive Willie Chiang said on Wednesday.

Houston-based Plains has filled about half the line, which runs from the Permian basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast, with crude, and expects full service to the Corpus Christi, Texas, area to begin by the first quarter of 2020, Chiang told investors in a conference call. (Reporting by Collin Eaton; Editing by Sandra Maler)