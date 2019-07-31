Plains to grant unused space on Cactus II oil pipeline to committed shippers

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Plains All American LP said on Wednesday it would allocate unused space on its Cactus II crude pipeline to committed shippers if spot shipments fall below the 10% of capacity set aside for those shipments.

The 670,000 barrel-per-day Cactus II oil pipeline system runs from the Permian basin to the Corpus Christi, Texas, area. Plains has been scooping up crude barrels in recent weeks to fill the line ahead of the pipeline’s start up, market sources have said. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Leslie Adler)