Company News
November 5, 2019 / 10:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

Plains All American expects Wink-to-Webster crude pipe construction to begin by year end

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline LP said on Tuesday it expects to begin construction on the Wink-to-Webster Permian crude pipeline by the end of the year and is targeting bringing the line to service by early 2021.

Plains has already ordered a majority of equipment needed to commence construction such as 36-inch (91.5-cm) domestic line-pipe and long-lead materials, a company executive said during the quarterly earnings call. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
