Plains All American says operations resumed after Wichita Falls, Texas tank fire

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline on Wednesday said fire on a crude storage tank east of Wichita Falls, Texas was extinguished and the terminal and connecting pipelines have resumed operations.
The fire, which broke out on Tuesday morning, on a roof seal of a crude oil storage tank at the Wichita Falls Station was extinguished safely around midnight, the company said in a statement.
Wichita Falls is a crude injection point in north Texas along Plain’s Basin Pipeline, which runs from the Permian Basin that to the oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma.
Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru