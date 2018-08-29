Plains All American says operations resumed after Wichita Falls, Texas tank fire

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline on Wednesday said fire on a crude storage tank east of Wichita Falls, Texas was extinguished and the terminal and connecting pipelines have resumed operations.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday morning, on a roof seal of a crude oil storage tank at the Wichita Falls Station was extinguished safely around midnight, the company said in a statement.

Wichita Falls is a crude injection point in north Texas along Plain’s Basin Pipeline, which runs from the Permian Basin that to the oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma.