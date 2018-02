NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Plains Pipeline LP set a new committed rate for a portion of its crude pipeline in Lea County, New Mexico, to be effective Feb. 1 according to a filing with a U.S. regulator.

* Plains set a rate of 85.17 cents per barrel for committed shippers with a 10-year commitment for a minimum acreage dedication of 4,500 acres.

* Plains established the rate for the first time in this filing. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)