HOUSTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A California state jury on Friday convicted Plains All American Pipeline of criminally fouling state waters in a 2015 oil spill along the state’s Pacific Coast.

The jury found Plains guilty of one felony count and was unable to decide on two other felony counts, said Santa Barbara County Chief Deputy District Attorney John Savrnoch.

The conviction carries a fine of about $1.5 million, he said. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Sandra Maler)