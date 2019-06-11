Plains says Cactus II pipeline to begin partial operations in late Q3

HOUSTON, June 11 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline LP’s Cactus II crude oil pipeline will begin partial service late in the third quarter of 2019, the company’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Chandler said on Tuesday.

The Houston pipeline operator has completed about 90 percent of the construction of the 670,000 barrel-per-day Cactus II pipeline, which runs from the Permian Basin to the Corpus Christi, Texas, area, Chandler said. (Reporting by Collin Eaton in Houston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)