Plains crude pipeline cancels rates at points originating in Louisiana, Mississippi

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline has cancelled tariffs on its Capline crude oil pipeline for barrels previously originating at St. James, Louisiana, and Liberty, Mississippi, the midstream company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

* The St. James and Liberty origination points in Plains’s reversed Capline crude pipeline system have been taken out of service and are no longer in interstate commerce, according to the filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

* The delivery points from St. James and Liberty included Marshall County, Mississippi, and Marion County, Illinois, it said.

* Plains said in November it expects the reversed Capline crude pipeline, from the U.S. Midwest to the Gulf Coast, to begin service in the first half of 2021 for light crude and first half of 2022 for heavy crude. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Tom Brown)