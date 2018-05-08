Pipeline firm Plains says Permian volumes grew in Q1, constraints appear

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Plains All American Pipeline LP said on its first quarter earnings call that Permian crude oil transportation volumes grew about 750,000 barrels per day in the quarter compared with a year earlier: * Production in the Permian basin is currently exceeding expectations and a recent widening of Permian crude differentials is a positive indicator for fee-based revenue on Permian systems. * "Our 2018 guidance incorporated an expectation that Permian takeaway capacity would likely experience constraints in the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019 ... This is materializing earlier than expected," a company executive said during the call. * The company is accelerating projects to address constraints but says long-distance pipeline constraints will likely remain until additional projects like Sunrise I and II expansions and Cactus II are completed. * Somewhat limited margin upside from wide Permian differentials expected over 2018 but if wide Permian differentials remain for 2019, company expects to see improved performance. * Plains also plans to construct the Cactus II crude line with fully expanded capacity of 670,000 bpd and expects the line to begin service in Q4 2019 with throughput volumes ramping up over a couple of quarters. * Sunrise extension and loop adds about 500,000 bpd of capacity from Midland to Colorado city and Wichita falls; project supported by producers. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)