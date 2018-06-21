Plaintiffs' firm owes fees for filing firefighters' time-barred claims - 3rd Circuit

The law firm that represented thousands of firefighters suing Federal Signal Corp must pay the siren-maker more than $127,000 in attorneys’ fees for failing to do a proper investigation before filing one of those lawsuits, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the fee award entered against the firm of Bern Cappelli, whose lawyers are now at Marc J. Bern & Partners, in an action filed on behalf of several Washington, D.C.-based firefighters in December 2014.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ka85RT