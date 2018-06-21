FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 11:15 PM / in 2 hours

Plaintiffs' firm owes fees for filing firefighters' time-barred claims - 3rd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The law firm that represented thousands of firefighters suing Federal Signal Corp must pay the siren-maker more than $127,000 in attorneys’ fees for failing to do a proper investigation before filing one of those lawsuits, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the fee award entered against the firm of Bern Cappelli, whose lawyers are now at Marc J. Bern & Partners, in an action filed on behalf of several Washington, D.C.-based firefighters in December 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
