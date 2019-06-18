Judge rejects settlement of lawsuit over sports headphones

A federal judge has declined to approve a proposed settlement in a class action accusing California-based Plantronics of selling over a million wireless headphones that were advertised as sweatproof and able to last eight hours on a single charge when neither was true.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Nathanael Cousins in San Jose said the settlement was deficient because it would release Plantronics from future claims over any defects in the headphones, while only consumers who had problems with batteries failing would receive relief. Cousins also said he was unconvinced that cash awards, amounting to as little as $25 per consumer, were adequate for releasing all claims for any defects in the headphones, which cost up to $90.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZBIx4j