Westlaw News
June 18, 2020 / 11:36 AM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: Illinois AG sues CSL Plasma over service animals, ASL interpreters

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The state of Illinois on Wednesday entered the fray over whether plasma-collection centers must comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a question that has split the federal courts of appeal.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed suit in U.S. District Court in Chicago against CSL Plasma Inc and its Pennsylvania-based parent company, CSL Behring, over their alleged policies toward hearing-impaired donors and those who use service animals due to mental-health issues.

