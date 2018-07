July 20 (Reuters) - Chemical company Platform Specialty Products Corp on Friday said it would sell its agricultural solutions business to UPL Corp Ltd for $4.2 billion in cash.

The deal is part of Platform’s plan to separate its agrochemical business and its performance solutions businesses.

Platform’s agricultural solutions business consists of Arysta LifeScience and its units. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)