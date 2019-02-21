Financials
February 21, 2019 / 5:44 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Australia's Platinum Asset Management HY profit dives, trims dividend

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian fund manager Platinum Asset Management Ltd reported on Thursday a 27 percent plunge in its half-year interim net profit and trimmed dividend as a global equity rout in late-2018 prompted a loss on its seed investments.

Net profit came in at A$74.9 million ($53.28 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$102.2 million a year ago.

The company declared an interim dividend of 13 cents per share, down from 16 cents last year.

$1 = 1.4059 Australian dollars Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

