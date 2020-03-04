Apparel & Accessories
Platinum market to remain in surplus in 2020 despite auto rebound - WPIC

Eric Onstad

    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Demand for platinum from the
auto industry will rise this year for the first time since 2016
but it won't be enough to offset a decline in investment buying,
leaving the global market in surplus again, an industry group
said on Wednesday.
   The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said in its
latest quarterly report that the surplus would rise to 119,000
ounces in 2020 from 65,000 ounces last year, and that was before
factoring in any impact on demand from the coronavirus outbreak.
    "The forecast doesn't include any loss from the coronavirus
yet, but we're flagging it as a downside risk with definitely
some impact on jewellery," said the WPIC's head of research,
Trevor Raymond.
    The WPIC is assuming the virus will be contained in a matter
of months, he said.
    About 8 million ounces of platinum are produced each year.
    The group expects tighter government regulations to lift
demand this year for platinum, which is used in vehicle exhausts
to cut harmful emissions, mainly from diesel engines. 
    A decline in diesel vehicle sales since a Volkswagen
 emissions scandal in 2015 has sapped demand for the
precious metal.
    But platinum consumption by automakers is due to climb 4%
this year to 3.01 million ounces, the first increase in four
years, the report said.
    That will be driven by heavy-duty trucks in China and hybrid
diesel vehicles in Europe, but the rise could be greater if the
substitution of palladium with platinum takes hold, Raymond
said.
    The price of palladium, which is mainly used for
catalysers in gasoline cars, has soared due to tight supplies
and buying by speculators. 
    It has nearly doubled over the past 12 months, touching a
record of $2,875.50 an ounce late last month, while platinum
 is much cheaper, currently trading at $867 an ounce.
    Carmakers move slowly to reconfigure catalysts and are
reluctant to confirm they are using more platinum for fear of
sending prices higher, Raymond said. 
    "If only 5% of the palladium is substituted in gasoline
cars, that's 450,000 ounces a year more of platinum demand."
    Investment demand for platinum soared last year to 1.19
million ounces from 15,000 ounces in 2018, but is due fall to
633,000 this year, the WPIC said.
    The WPIC is funded by mining companies but uses data from
independent consultancies. The 2019 figures were provided by SFA
Oxford while the 2020 forecasts were from Metals Focus. 
        
  PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND ('000 oz)*           
                     2020(f)         2019  % change
 Mine supply             6,043      6,150             -2%
 Recycling               2,074      1,975              5%
 TOTAL SUPPLY            8,117      8,125              0%
                                                         
 Automotive demand       3,011      2,890              4%
 Jewellery demand        2,070      2,095             -1%
 Industrial demand       2,284      1,890             21%
 Investment                633      1,185            -47%
 TOTAL DEMAND            7,998      8,060             -1%
                                                         
 Balance                   119         65             83%
 Above-ground            3,651      3,225             13%
 stocks                                    
   
                     Q4 2019    Q4 2018    % change
 Mine supply             1,610      1,545              4%
 Recycling                 505        495              2%
 TOTAL SUPPLY            2,115      2,040              4%
                                                         
 Automotive demand         700        765             -9%
 Jewellery demand          485        560            -13%
 Industrial demand         465        490             -5%
 Investment                 80        -65            223%
 TOTAL DEMAND            1,730      1,750             -1%
                                                         
 Balance                   385        290             33%
   * Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum
Quarterly Q4 2019
            

 (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by David Clarke)
