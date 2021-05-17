Platinum set for third year of deficit as industry demand surges, WPIC says

LONDON (Reuters) - The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said on Monday the global platinum market will be more undersupplied this year than it previously thought as economic recovery fuels a surge in demand from industry.

FILE PHOTO: A machine engraves information on an ingot of 99.98% pure platinum at the Krastsvetmet non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin//File Photo

Platinum is used by automakers, who embed it in vehicle exhausts to neutralise harmful emissions, by other industries such as glassmaking and for jewellery and investment.

The roughly 8 million ounce a year market will see a shortfall of 158,000 ounces in 2021, the third consecutive annual deficit, the WPIC said in its latest quarterly report.

Three months ago it forecast undersupply of 60,000 ounces in 2021.

Consumption of platinum by industry and jewellers plunged last year as the coronavirus swept the globe, but the pandemic also disrupted supply and fuelled massive demand from investors looking for a safe place to put their money.

That left the market undersupplied by 863,000 ounces in 2020, the biggest deficit on record, the WPIC said.

This year, demand from auto manufacturers and industry will rise above 2019 levels, with consumption by glassmakers in particular rocketing, the WPIC said.

Jewellery demand will recover but remain below pre-pandemic levels, while purchases by investors will fall from last year’s record but remain strong by historical standards, it said.

Supply will also rise but remain lower than in 2019.

Platinum fell to an 18-year low of $558 an ounce last year as the cononavirus spread. It has risen to around $1,200 but remains significantly below its highs between 2008 and 2014.

Many analysts and investors expect further price gains in the years ahead as demand, including from the nascent hydrogen industry and from automakers switching to platinum from more expensive palladium, outpaces supply.

Following are annual and quarterly numbers and comparisons.

PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND (‘000 oz)*

2019 2020 2021f 2020-2021

%change

SUPPLY

Mining Supply 6,097 4,888 5,907 21%

Recycling 2,121 1,912 1,975 3%

TOTAL SUPPLY 8,219 6,799 7,883 16%

DEMAND

Automotive 2,839 2,368 2,925 24%

Jewellery 2,099 1,820 1,978 9%

Industrial 2,130 1,926 2,412 25%

...of which chemical 694 585 647 11%

...petroleum 219 109 179 65%

...electrical 145 130 127 -2%

...glass 236 370 629 70%

...medical 249 235 247 5%

...other 587 497 582 17%

Investment 1,253 1,549 726 -53%

...of which bar and coin 283 586 436 -26%

...change in ETF Holdings 991 504 250 -50%

...change in stocks held -20 458 40 -91%

by exchanges

TOTAL DEMAND 8,321 7,663 8,041 5%

Balance -102 -863 -158 -82%

Above Ground Stocks 3,548 2,684 2,526 -6%

Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 m-o-m % y-o-y %

change change

SUPPLY

Mining Supply 1,287 1,254 1,389 11% 8%

Recycling 476 576 561 -3% 18%

TOTAL SUPPLY 1,763 1,830 1,950 7% 11%

DEMAND

Automotive 639 710 689 -3% 8%

Jewellery 393 529 478 -10% 22%

Industrial 461 589 662 12% 44%

...of which 176 171 119 -31% -32%

chemical

...petroleum 33 36 27 -26% -19%

...electrical 32 35 32 -9% 1%

...glass 45 146 279 92% 525%

...medical 59 59 62 5% 5%

...other 117 142 144 1% 23%

Investment 71 133 140 5% 96%

...of which bar 305 60 17 -72% -94%

and coin

...change in ETF -213 74 90 22% -142%

Holdings

...change in -20 -1 33 -3933% -263%

Stocks Held by

Exchanges

TOTAL DEMAND 1,564 1,961 1,969 0% 26%

Balance 199 -132 -19 -86% -110%

* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum Quarterly Q1 2021