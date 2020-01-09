BMS, Sanofi-Aventis countersue Hawaii to block trial over Plavix warnings for Asians

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sanofi-Aventis U.S. are countersuing the Hawaii attorney general in an effort to stop an April trial and all further proceedings in a state-court lawsuit that accuses them of overstating the effectiveness and concealing the risks of the blood thinner Plavix for people of Asian and Pacific Island descent.

The drugmakers’ complaint, filed Tuesday in federal court by attorneys at Dentons US in Hawaii and Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer in New York and Washington, D.C., alleges that the state’s 2014 lawsuit is an unconstitutional attempt to force them to “propagate the State’s controversial and unproven hypothesis” that the blood thinner is less effective for up to 30 percent of the state’s population.

