Poland's Play can buy spectrum with current financing - CEO

WARSAW, March 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s Play can afford to buy some spectrum with its current financing availability, its chief executive said on Tuesday, meaning the mobile operator could still pay a dividend next year even if it buys frequencies.

“If we have to acquire a spectrum next year it doesn’t have to mean we won’t pay a dividend,” Jean-Marc Harion told reporters.

“It depends on the spectrum and price.”

Harion also said he doubts that the most expensive spectrum, 700 MHz, will be auctioned by the Polish government by 2022. (Reporting by Anna Koper, writing by Alan Charlish)