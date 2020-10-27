Iliad wins EU antitrust okay for $4 billion Polish telecoms deal

FILE PHOTO: Guests waits before French telecoms operator Iliad the media conference in Milan, Italy, May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Iliad ILD.PA on Tuesday won EU antitrust clearance for its 3.5-billion-euro ($4.14 billion)acquisition of Polish mobile group Play PLY.WA as it stepped up its overseas expansion.

The European Commission’s decision published on its website confirmed a Reuters story on Oct. 14.

Iliad, Europe’s sixth-largest mobile operator, is controlled by French tycoon Xavier Niel and is present in Ireland and Italy.

Polish No. 1 mobile operator Play competes against Orange Polska OPL.WA, Deutsche Telekom's DTEGn.DE T-Mobile and Polkomtel, a unit of Cyfrowy Polsat CPS.WA.