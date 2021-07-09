Gopher Investments offers to pay breakup fee if Playtech ends Barinboim-led deal

July 9 (Reuters) - Gopher Investments, one of Playtech’s biggest shareholders, said on Friday it has offered $10 million to the gambling software maker as breakup fee, if the company accepts its $250 million offer for Playtech’s financial trading unit.

Playtech would have to pay a consortium led by Israeli private equity group Barinboim $8.8 million if its investors vote against a $210 million deal, agreed to in May, for its trading unit Finalto.