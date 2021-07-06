Gopher Investments defends offer for gambling software maker Playtech's unit

July 6 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc shareholder Gopher Investments on Tuesday made a case for its offer to buy the gambling software maker’s financial trading division, after the British company agreed to sell the unit to a consortium led by Barinboim.

Hong Kong-based Gopher, which holds 4.97% of Playtech, responded to the London-listed company’s statement on Friday and said it did not “fairly reflect” the offer the fund had made to Playtech’s board in June.