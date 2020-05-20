CORRECTED-Playtech Q1 profit jumps, helped by financial trading arm

(Corrects to “three months ended March” from “three months ended April 30” in second paragraph)

May 20 (Reuters) - Gambling software maker Playtech said on Wednesday it performed better than expected in the first-quarter, helped by its financial trading division that benefitted significantly from increased market volatility and trading volumes.

The company posted adjusted core earnings of 117 million euros ($128.00 million) for the three months ended March, and said it remained cash flow positive in March and April. ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)