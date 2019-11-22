Playtech expects annual earnings to be below market view

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Gambling software maker Playtech Plc said on Friday it expects full-year adjusted core earnings to fall short of market consensus, as its division that develops systems for trading was hit by tough conditions.

The company, which in August expected adjusted core earnings to be between 390 million euros ($431.57 million) and 415 million euros for 2019, said it was reviewing all options for the business.

It is also reviewing options for its Casual and Social Gaming business including a possible sale of all or part of the unit. ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)