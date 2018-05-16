Playtech eyes more acquisitions after Snaitech deal

May 16 (Reuters) - British gambling technology company Playtech Plc said it is exploring further acquisition opportunities, a month after agreeing to buy a majority stake in Italian betting and gaming firm Snaitech.

“In addition to the Snaitech acquisition, we continue to explore further M&A opportunities with complementary businesses in the B2B Gaming division,” the company said, ahead of its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Average daily revenues year-to-date for the B2B Gaming division in Asia were lower from the year earlier, the company added. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)