May 20, 2020 / 6:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Playtech Q1 profit jumps, helped by financial trading arm

May 20 (Reuters) - Gambling software maker Playtech said on Wednesday it performed better than expected in the first-quarter, helped by its financial trading division that benefitted significantly from increased market volatility and trading volumes.

The company posted adjusted core earnings of 117 million euros ($128.00 million) for the three months ended April 30, and said it remained cash flow positive in March and April. ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

