Playtech says year performance to miss market forecasts

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gambling technology company Playtech warned on annual profit on Thursday saying it will be around 5 percent below the bottom end of market expectations due to a slowdown in parts of Asia and problems with a bingo contract.

The British company, which provides software for sports betting and online casino and poker games, said that the Sun Bingo contract remains challenging due to factors including the re-launch of the new Sun Bingo site.

In Asia, the company said it was not expecting any significant improvement in 2017 after trading was hurt by a recent slowdown in certain parts of Asia. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)