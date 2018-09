Sept 7 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc has sold its entire 10 percent shareholding in online retail trading platform Plus500 for about 176 million pounds ($228 million), the company said on Friday, giving no details on the buyer.

Playtech said it sold 11.4 million ordinary shares at 1,550 pence-a-share in Israel-based Plus500, which provides an online platform for retail customers to trade contracts for differences. ($1 = 0.7731 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)