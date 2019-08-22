Gambling software maker Playtech cuts Asia outlook

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc lowered its full-year revenue forecast for Asia on Thursday, as it struggles with rising competition in China and regulatory crackdown in Malaysia.
The company, which makes gambling software and content for casinos and sports betting, said it now expects Asia business to contribute 115 million euros ($127.4 million) to its annual revenue, compared with its prior estimate of 150 million euros.
$1 = 0.9029 euros Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila