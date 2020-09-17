Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Playtech first-half profit drops as COVID-19 hits sales, sports events

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Gambling software maker Playtech posted lower first-half profit on Thursday, hit by store closures and sports events cancellations due to coronavirus-led curbs.

The world’s biggest supplier of technology for online gaming operators said first-half adjusted core earnings fell 15% to 162.3 million euros ($190.80 million) for the six months ended June 30.

$1 = 0.8506 euros Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up