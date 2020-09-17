Playtech first-half profit drops as COVID-19 hits sales, sports events

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Gambling software maker Playtech posted lower first-half profit on Thursday, hit by store closures and sports events cancellations due to coronavirus-led curbs.
The world’s biggest supplier of technology for online gaming operators said first-half adjusted core earnings fell 15% to 162.3 million euros ($190.80 million) for the six months ended June 30.
$1 = 0.8506 euros Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
