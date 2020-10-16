REFILE-Mobile gaming company Playtika confidentially files for IPO

(Corrects company’s name to Playtika Holding Corp, from Playtika Ltd, in first paragraph)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Playtika Holding Corp, a mobile gaming company owned by a Chinese investor group, said on Friday it has confidentially submitted paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

In June, Reuters had reported the company was hiring banks for a $1 billion IPO. (reut.rs/34555PQ) (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)