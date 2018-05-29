FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 29, 2018 / 11:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Denmark's Pleo raises $16 million in funding led by Kinnevik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 30 (Reuters) - Copenhagen-based financial technology startup Pleo said on Wednesday it had raised $16 million in a series A funding round led by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, to add staff and expand in Europe.

* Existing investors Creandum, Founders, Seedcamp and Vækstfonden also participated in the financing round

* The funding will be used to grow Pleo’s headcount from 50 to 200 by the end of 2019 and to support its European expansion

* Pleo provides smart company cards paired with software that automates expense reports and simplifies company spending

* Currently available in the UK and Denmark, Pleo has 1,500 customers, with 10 new businesses joining each day

* Including the new funding, Pleo has raised $23 million in total (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.