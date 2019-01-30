Israeli cloud storage firm Pliops raises $30 mln

JERUSALEM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Israeli high-tech firm Pliops, which is developing cloud storage technology, said on Wednesday it raised $30 million in a funding round led by Softbank Ventures Asia, an early-stage investment arm of Softbank Group .

The money, it said, will be used to accelerate development of its storage processor technology and expand its teams in the United States, Israel and China.

Previous investors, including Intel Capital, State of Mind Ventures and Viola Ventures, also took part in the latest funding round, along with strategic investors Western Digital Capital and Xilinx Inc. This brings the total invested in Pliops to date to $40 million. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)